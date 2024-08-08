Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $13.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 232,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.