Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $181.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

