Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

