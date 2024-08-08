Royal Bank of Canada Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $60.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.