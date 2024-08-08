Royal Bank of Canada Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Upwork stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,114,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,246. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

