RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 79,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

