SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

