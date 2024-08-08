SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
