Scotiabank Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,618. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

