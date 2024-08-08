SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.
About SeaChange International
