Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Seagate Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 79.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $3,701,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

