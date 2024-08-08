Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 365,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,749. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

