SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN stock traded up $10.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,136. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $84.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

