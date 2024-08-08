Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.21. 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Shawcor Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

About Shawcor

(Get Free Report)

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.