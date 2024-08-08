Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BWS Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 66,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Volk purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $222,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

