Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,116,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359,333 shares.The stock last traded at $69.75 and had previously closed at $63.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.