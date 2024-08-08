Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,541,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

