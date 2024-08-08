Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of -375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shopify by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

