Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 6,250,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,965,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shopify Stock Up 17.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of -375.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

