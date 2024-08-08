SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $19.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.7 %

SIBN opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,480 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 377,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 168,417 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 20.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.