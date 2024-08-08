Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Exchange Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.59. 18,859,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,241,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

