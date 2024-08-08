Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,660,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,949. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

