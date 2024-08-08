Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

GE stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.61. 3,841,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.51. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.