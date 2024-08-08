Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.55. 2,672,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

