Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.19. 3,227,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

