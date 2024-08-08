Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.51. 198,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

