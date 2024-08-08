SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $454.07 million and $544,002.22 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010299 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,168.89 or 0.97688754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.37093678 USD and is down -29.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $394,296.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

