Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE SKY traded up $8.22 on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

