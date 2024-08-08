SmarDex (SDEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88.70 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $88.70 million and $566,194.54 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01024097 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $585,763.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

