Smog (SMOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.48 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Smog has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $227,729.76 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.0261333 USD and is up 11.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $293,208.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

