Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 1.3 %

SCGLY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.