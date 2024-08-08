SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 855,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 495,761 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 180.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

