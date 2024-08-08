SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.80 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $178,043.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

