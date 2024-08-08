SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Zacks reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 25,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.06. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SOPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

