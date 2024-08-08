SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.80. 16,373,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,736,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 21.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

