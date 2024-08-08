Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

