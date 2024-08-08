Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £19,993.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($25,551.34).

Spectris Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,914 ($37.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,034.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,261.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34).

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.60 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 5,683.45%.

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($56.68) to GBX 4,190 ($53.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.31) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.68) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,520 ($44.98) to GBX 3,920 ($50.10) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,132.50 ($78.37).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

