Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £19,993.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($25,551.34).
Spectris Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,914 ($37.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,034.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,261.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34).
Spectris Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 26.60 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 5,683.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.