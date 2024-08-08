Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

SII traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$54.49. 6,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,200. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$64.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.12.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.01 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.7231713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

