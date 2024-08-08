STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. 1,444,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.