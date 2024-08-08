STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $36.35

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $40.72. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 989,465 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

