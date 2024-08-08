StakeWise Staked ETH Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $90.38 million and approximately $581,351.19 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,487.34 or 0.04215571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,335 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,311.02691039. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,492.49210657 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $432,674.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.