Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Down 4.7%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 71,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,668,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $603.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,302,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,304. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 783.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 512,937 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.