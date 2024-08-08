Standard Chartered PLC Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 3,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,838. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

