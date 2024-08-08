Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,404,863.20 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

