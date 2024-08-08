Status Reaches Market Cap of $83.96 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Status has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $83.96 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.31 or 0.98444655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02089472 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,880,205.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

