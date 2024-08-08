Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

