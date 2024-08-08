Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE SPLP opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
