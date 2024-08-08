Stephen Fredette Sells 1,127 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Toast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Toast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Toast by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

