Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STRL traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. 465,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

