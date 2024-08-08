Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $80.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

