StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LODE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,325,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,000 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

