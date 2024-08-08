StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.20 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

